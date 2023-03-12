Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. Centene has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

