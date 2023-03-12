Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,339 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

