Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$2.61. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$81.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity, and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

