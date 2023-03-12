Chain (XCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.42 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $142.42 million and $10.25 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00431083 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,017.51 or 0.29138584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

