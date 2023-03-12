Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,366. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

