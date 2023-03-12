Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (REFI) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of REFI opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.42. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

