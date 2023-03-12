Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58.91 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Chiliz has a market cap of $777.71 million and approximately $58.91 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

