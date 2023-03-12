China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock remained flat at $13.11 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

