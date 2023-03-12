China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,028,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 74,496,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570,281.0 days.

China Tower Price Performance

CHWRF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About China Tower

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

