ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $27.80 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.
