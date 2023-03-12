ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $27.80 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

