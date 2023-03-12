CIBC Raises Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

