CIBC Raises Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
