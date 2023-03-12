Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in February

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIOXY shares. Citigroup upgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CIOXY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

