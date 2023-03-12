CI&T (CINT) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CI&T and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $23.34 million 25.50 CI&T Competitors $19.96 billion $188.15 million 21.30

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1422 2538 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.31%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

