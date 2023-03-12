Citigroup Increases Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.50

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.68 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

