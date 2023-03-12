Citigroup Increases Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.50

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.68 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Cricut stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
