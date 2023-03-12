Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

