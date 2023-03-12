CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,567.0 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CK Asset stock remained flat at $6.27 during trading hours on Friday. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

