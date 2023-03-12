Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDAK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 30,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.93.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

