Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.7 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $45.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.