Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 3.7 %
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.11.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
