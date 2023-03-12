Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.31

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 482.31 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.13). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.77), with a volume of 8,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482. The company has a market cap of £198.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,846.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

