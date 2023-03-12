Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $944.83 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,472.63 or 0.07149537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $944.83 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

