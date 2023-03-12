Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $993.59 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,548.63 or 0.07241939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $993.59 million and $18.21 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

