Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.02 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 55.47 ($0.67). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 55.11 ($0.66), with a volume of 4,824 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £282.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of €2.00 ($2.13) per share. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,448.28%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

