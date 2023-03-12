Comparing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 9.96% 9.10% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunPower and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 15 5 0 2.04 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

SunPower currently has a consensus target price of $19.85, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.18%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than SunPower.

This table compares SunPower and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.74 billion 1.47 $56.04 million $0.26 56.38 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 0.89 $453.16 million $2.73 9.15

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co. and Power Co. segments. The Dev Co. segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co. segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

