Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 20,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 175,858 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

