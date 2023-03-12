Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Contango Ore by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

