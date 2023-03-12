Continuum Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,074.83 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $43,074.83 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

