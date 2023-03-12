Critical Contrast: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.71 $1.88 million $0.69 18.83 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.49 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.32% 0.71% Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

