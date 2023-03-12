Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Update

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

CHBH stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

