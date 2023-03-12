CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

