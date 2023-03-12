CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

