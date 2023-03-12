Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $191,677.08 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00442082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.37 or 0.29881819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

