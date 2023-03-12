Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cryptyde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryptyde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryptyde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Cryptyde stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,360,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Cryptyde has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

