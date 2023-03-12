CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,630,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,598,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

