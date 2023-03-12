CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,396.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $12.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

See Also

