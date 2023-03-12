CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $1.19 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00442394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.86 or 0.29902896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00316261 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

