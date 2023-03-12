CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CVR Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CVI opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.
CVR Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.
Institutional Trading of CVR Energy
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
