CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVI opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

