CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,705,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after purchasing an additional 113,055 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 567,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,631,000 after acquiring an additional 448,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.