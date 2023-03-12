DA Davidson Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $9.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.
WW International Price Performance
WW opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
