DA Davidson Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $9.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

WW opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

