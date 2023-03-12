Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.20 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Dai has a market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004608 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,434,955,017 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

