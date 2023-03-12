Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.