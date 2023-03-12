Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.