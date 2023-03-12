Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

