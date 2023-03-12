Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.