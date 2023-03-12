Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 816,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

