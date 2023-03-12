Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.