Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWD stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

