Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 605.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

