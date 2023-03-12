Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 520 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

DARK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 504 ($6.06) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Up 1.2 %

LON DARK opened at GBX 280.40 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Darktrace

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($129,870.13). 62.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.