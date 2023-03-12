Datadog’s (DDOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 142,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

